Fun and games at a previous Masters Games, as teams participated in the Mini lympics in Lismore. Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Community

MASTERS GAMES: Early bird gets the...win?

28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
IF YOU have been considering signing up for the Masters Games, now is the time to take the plunge with early bird discounted registrations closing tonight.

The Locals Registration Night will be held from 5pm to 7pm tonight at Lismore Workers Club, where you can register and pay your fees at a significant discount.

The dining room will be open with potential participants encouraged to bring their family or their sporting team along.

The 11th Lismore Workers Masters Games will be held from September 27 to 29 in Lismore with 20 sports to choose from, including swimming, basketball and rugby 7s.

For those who like their games indoors and close to the bar, there is also a mini-Olympics at the Workers Club that involves darts, snooker, euchre and indoor bowls.

"This is your last chance to take advantage of the early bird discount and join this fantastic social and sporting event, council's tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said.

"We expect to have around 1500 competitors taking part.

"These are all players on the wrong side of 30 and they're generally more interested in having a ball than winning the ball.

"While the Masters Games is all about sport, the emphasis is really on fun, friendship and having a go.”

There will be live music and social events throughout the three days of competition, with a great sense of fellowship set to be felt among all the competitors.

"Beginners and new players are always very welcome,” Mr Lowe said.

"You don't have to be a master to join the Masters.”

For more information and online registration, visit www.lismoremastersgames.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

