Masterplanned estate at Goonellabah set to launch

The award-winning property group, McCloy Groupare bringing a boutique residential living opportunity to Goonellabah, with the anticipated launch of Eastwood.

The award-winning property group, McCloy Groupare bringing a boutique residential living opportunity to Goonellabah, with the anticipated launch of Eastwood.

A NEW "affordable and boutique” residential block set for Goonellabah will host 135 new homes and more than 300 residents.

Award-winning property group, McCloy Group, will launch Eastwood, on Invercauld Road, on Saturday, November 16.

The 21-hectare parcel of land offers a new lifestyle in the Goonellabah and Lismore areas.

There will be a variety of blocks with Stage 1 homesites ranging from 629m2 to more than 2760m2.

The award-winning property group, McCloy Groupare bringing a boutique residential living opportunity to Goonellabah, with the anticipated launch of Eastwood.

Blocks range from $149,000 to $257,000, each securable with a $1000 holding deposit at the Eastwood launch event, onsite from 10am.

Eastwood, on the fringe of Lismore, is suited for all stages of life from the first home buyers, upsizing families and those who are looking for somewhere pleasant to downsize.

New playground facilities are planned to be delivered with stage 2.

The open space areas will incorporate public art and substantial landscape embellishments which adhere to the natural landscape and more than 200 street trees will be incorporated into the streetscape.

A Vegetation Management Plan has been put in place which will see substantial revegetation of open space areas (including Gundurimba Creek corridor) undertaken, with more than 7000 thousand active tree and plant species to be planted within the community.

As part of the stage 1 development, natural stone from the site has been resourced to create a statement entry feature to welcome future residents along with reuse in homesite benching, creating a visually pleasing outcome to match in with the natural elements theming of the community.

Local residents will also notice the new public art commissioned with the launch of Eastwood, a bronze koala and its baby, titled 'Cuddles', which stands almost 3m tall, by renowned artists Gillies & Marc.

McCloy Group Project Director, Sam Rowe, said they sought to "create communities which families can be proud to call home”.

"Incorporating public art, children's playgrounds and mature street trees is part of our philosophy at McCloy Group,” he said.

"The McCloy Group has been building masterplanned communities for over 50 years, we're excited to bring the Goonellabah and surrounding areas our first in the Northern Rivers region.”

Find out more about home sites and the Eastwood community at eastwoodliving.com.au.