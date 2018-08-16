Masterchef serving up Ipswich to the state

FOR six months the Ungermann Brothers ice cream has been an Ipswich sweet tooth's secret.

That might all be about to change with the gourmet ice cream shop spruiking its trade to Queensland at the Ekka.

Ungermann Brothers, the brain child of former Masterchef star Ben Ungermann, has been operating out of 88 Limestone in the Ipswich CBD where it has salted caramel and bacon; fairy bread; and lavender and honeycomb in its range.

Ungermann Brothers staff member Tom Pearce said the unique flavours had been a hit.

"It's been absolutely awesome. It's great to come to the Ekka and really show people from Brisbane and around Queensland just what we are doing in Ipswich," he said.

Ben Ungermann's sister Selina, who was selling ice cream at the Ekka, said salted caramel and bacon as well as fairy bread flavours had proven the most popular with show goers.

Ungermann Brothers has been among a string of boutique food and drink offerings that have opened in the Ipswich CBD.

Mr Pearce said the Ipswich store had remained busy even when the mercury had fallen.

"We thought sales might slow down over winter, but we've had a lot of people coming to the shop even when the temperature has been around zero," he said. -NewsRegional