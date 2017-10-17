MasterChef judge visits Northern Rivers to taste Flow Hive

A MASTERCHEF host has given his approval to honey harvested from Northern Rivers invention Flow Hive, while university scientists have said it produces a "fresher and cleaner” flavour.

Northern Rivers inventors, Stuart and Cedar Anderson, broke the internet in 2015 with their $13 million crowdfunding campaign for Flow Hive, and they said they had long suspected their honey tastes better than other honey.

There are now more than 50,000 Flow Hives in use in 100 countries around the world.

Flow hive another successful harvest © BeeInventive Pty Ltd.

One of their newest fans is MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan, who was impressed with the distinctive flavour of Flow Hive honey during a recent visit to their headquarters near Byron Bay.

He first tasted a tuckeroo honey and described it as "mild ... almost vanilla, it's lovely”.

The honey from the second frame was darker with a deeper flavour and stringy consistency, characteristics from nearby banksia and bloodwood.

"Oooh, that's nice. That's more caramel-ey, isn't it,” Mr Mehigan said.

"But it's also really nicely balanced ... it's got this lovely, refreshing balance at the end of it ... it's fascinating that you get different honeys out of one hive.”

Cedar Anderson said tasting the Flow Hive honey was like wine tasting.

"Sometimes, the flavours can be more intense than some would like,” he said.

Flow Hive, invented by Cedar and Stuart Anderson. Photo Contributed Contributed

According to a Flow-commissioned study by University of Queensland's Drs Sandra Olarte and Heather Smyth, the Flow frame extraction method yields honey with fresher, cleaner flavours and significantly higher levels of citrus, floral and confectionery flavours.

With a blindfold testing of two honeys, the study compared the flavour of honey produced in the same apiary but extracted using Flow's "honey on tap” harvesting system, and compared it with traditional harvesting methods.

The team of 12 assessors noted substantial differences, and found that Flow honeys had "fresher, cleaner characters than commercial samples”, and Flow had higher scores for floral aroma.