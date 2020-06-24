MasterChef fans furious over Laura’s win

Passionate MasterChef fans erupted over last night's immunity cook result, claiming Poh Ling Yeow was "robbed" by fellow South Aussie Laura Sharrad.

Some viewers called out the judges for favouritism and claimed Laura was handed the win purely because she hadn't won immunity previously and it made for a good storyline.

It was a tight race for the immunity pin, with judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong forced to choose between one "faultless" dish (Laura's), and one wildly creative plate with an unexpectedly delightful result (Poh's).

But viewers weren't happy with their decision of the former.

Tasked with cooking with mysterious ingredients selected from under cloches labelled from A to Z, it was a random selection of bits and pieces for all three contestants; Callum Hann, Poh Ling Yeow and Laura Sharrad.

But it was Poh who wound up with the most bizarre combination: Octopus, duck, persimmon, tarragon and yuzu.

Her inventive concoction of smoked duck breast with octopus and yuzu emulsion and charred persimmon was trumped by Laura's tasty-looking brown butter roasted Moreton Bay bugs with Jerusalem artichoke and watercress oil.

Meanwhile, Callum Hann from South Australia, failed to impress with his kangaroo, rabbit liver and eggplant dish.

But while both Poh's and Laura's plates looked incredible, viewers - who have been critical of Laura all season - accused the judges of overlooking Poh's creativity to reward Laura the pin simply because it was "her turn to win":

#MasterChefAU Seems like Laura's win was clinched by the fact she has never won before. That is unfair on both her and Poh. — 💧 Anne Smith (@samemniktom) June 23, 2020

They 100% picked Laura because she had never won immunity before. Like I said I would be, I am ANNOYED. #masterchefau — judge judgey (@tearobillot) June 23, 2020

Of course they had to give it to Laura 🙄 #MasterChefAU "Any other day Poh" - except for the day we decided before you entered the kitchen that we'd gift it to Laura — CoburgGirl (@coburgirl) June 23, 2020

Poh's dish was much more innovative #MasterChefAU — JaneyCakes (@JaneErikaBrady) June 23, 2020

Despite beating the season one favourite in the challenge, Laura, who first appeared in season six of the beloved competition, told news.com.au Poh is actually the contestant she's most envious of.

"She's an absolute perfectionist and I wish I had her patience," she said when asked whose skills she wished she had.

In a dramatic promo for Sunday night's elimination, it looks as though Poh - who was measured, calm and laser-focused in tonight's episode - reverts back to her frazzled ways.

The Adelaide chef has been at the centre of several episodes this season for her race-against-the-clock cooking style, with some viewers venting on social media that MasterChef should actually be called "The Poh Show" due to the amount of screen time she has been getting.

Poh's incredible yet frantic cooking style has been a huge feature of this season of MasterChef. Picture: Channel 10.

In May, Poh spoke to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa and was asked: "How are you feeling with the promotion of yourself on the show, because every week you seem to be in the promo - it's all focused around you?"

The contestant responded: "I would love to stay out of it a little bit more but I seem to keep getting myself into trouble.

"I know there's been a few comments about, 'Oh, it's The Poh Show,' but it's because I keep doing well and then doing badly," she said. "It means I'm in all the cooks."

Poh, who finished runner-up in the first season of MasterChef way back in 2009, has remained one of the show's most popular contestants over the years, and is a frontrunner for the Back to Win crown.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

Originally published as MasterChef fans furious over Laura's win

Poh was def robbed of immunity today. Her dish was crazy creative 🙄 #MasterChefAU — Christina ♡ (@cnguy3nx) June 23, 2020

Poh clearly had the harder ingredients. I feel like Laura got it because it was "her turn" #MasterchefAU — Elly Baxter (@ellybaxterpr) June 23, 2020

Poh literally just pulled a magic trick to make those ingredients work but once again this show rewards mediocrity #MasterChefAU — azfahmi (@azfahmi1) June 23, 2020