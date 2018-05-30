Menu
Byron Bay chef Gavin Hughes was the special guest on Masterchef.
TV

MasterChef 'excitement' for North Coast chef

30th May 2018 6:20 AM

BYRON Bay chef Gavin Hughes has revealed his excitement about cooking in the MasterChef kitchen, in an episode that aired on television last night.

The Scottish-born chef, who works at the Byron at Byron, said on his Instagram page last night: "So much excitement and lovely to cook in the MasterChef studio."

Mr Hughes cooked against contestant Sashi Cheliah, who ended up scoring an immunity pin and had hands-on advice from legendary chef Gordon Ramsay - who happens to be one of Mr Hughes' mentors.

At one point during last night's show, Mr Ramsay gave Mr Hughes a lift up to reach a colander on a high shelf.

"You know what, I think he likes me. He likes me," Mr Hughes said.

In an interview with Network Ten, Mr Hughes said he was "absolutely honoured" to be a part of MasterChef.

"What really left a lasting impression was the sincerity of all MasterChef staff, from wardrobe to the entire team in the studio, who all set an example," he said.

"The standard from the contestants was extremely high indeed. They were all very well disciplined, focused and naturally wanted to win. All of these values contribute towards the making of a great cook."

The 48-year-old also revealed he had plans for a book.

"I have been toying with the idea of doing a book on my experiences - funny food and chef stories from the past 14 years at the Byron at Byron," he said.

MasterChef Season 10 airs 7.30 Sunday to Monday on TEN and tenplay.

