MasterChef contestant charged with sexual assault

Ben Ungermann has been charged with two counts of sexual assault assault.

MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann's swift departure from the popular cooking show came in the same month he was charged over a sexual assault.

Victoria Police has confirmed detectives from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team charged Mr Ungermann, 33, with two counts of sexual assault on March 6.

"The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Docklands on 23 February," a police statement said.

The Queensland-based chef was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on June 25.

The alleged offending is understood to have taken place while Mr Ungermann was in Melbourne filming the latest season of MasterChef.

The runner-up in season nine was confirmed to have left the show in March after a police matter of "personal nature".

Fans had been left guessing why Mr Ungermann was no longer on the show, especially when he failed to appear on last week's Immunity Challenge episode featuring Katy Perry.

But details have emerged this week of the allegations against him.

It comes after celebrity chef and TV judge Jock Zonfrillo finally addressed the elephant in the room when opening the show on Sunday night.

"Before we get to today's challenge, we've got some news. You're probably wondering where Ben is," Mr Zonfrillo said.

"Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition and he will not be returning."

Mr Ungermann has not made any public statement about the charges or his departure from the show.

