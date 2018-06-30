Masterchef agents to scout for talent at Ballina event

Indulge in food and wine at this weekend's Ballina event.

Indulge in food and wine at this weekend's Ballina event. GANNAMARTYSHEVA

WHILE getting along to this Sunday's Ballina Food and Wine Festival will give you a chance to say 'cheers' to local fireys, you can also get tips on entering television's Masterchef.

The ninth annual festival for over-18s only, to be held at the Ballina Jockey Club, is organised by the Rotary Club of Ballina-on- Richmond, with the proceeds donated to local charities.

Ballina Shire has five Rural Fire Service brigades - Meerschaum Vale, Newrybar, Wardell, Alstonville and Lennox Head - and they will benefit from this year's festival.

Lennox Head RFS captain Bill McKenzie said each brigade had different needs and his was looking to purchase head torches.

He said it was "wonderful” the Rotary club was supporting the fireys as any fundraising allowed firefighters to concentrate more on training than raising cash.

Rotarian Col Lee said Masterchef casting producers will be at this year's festival, and announcements will be made during the day on how to meet them.

It's the second time they have attended the Ballina event.

"They were so impressed with the quality of our festival last year, getting a number of people who nominated to be contestants on the show for consideration, that they have asked if they can return,” he said.

"Having these people from such a high-rating television show two years in a row proves what a great food and wine festival we run.”

There will be 74 stalls at the festival including 25 restaurants and winemakers from around the country and Ballina's own Seven Mile Brewing Co.

Cooking demonstrations will be held and Diesel will be the feature entertainer.

Tickets are $25 and available online for the over-18s-only event to be held from 11am-5pm.

Buses will run to and from the Ballina Jockey Club.

A gala dinner will be held on Friday night at the Ballina RSL Club as part of the festival.

See the website ballinafoodandwine.com for more details.