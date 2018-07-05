Master plan for $8 million redevelopment of Casino site

Richmond Valley Council is seeking input on the redevelopment of the Casino showground.

A MASTER plan for the $8 million redevelopment of the Casino showground and racecourse site has been revealed.

And now Richmond Valley Council is seeking community feedback on the plan.

The council has been working with regular users of the site for the past 12 months, and the draft master plan is based on information gathered in workshops and consultation with key stakeholders.

Consideration was given to what is currently happening on the site, the needs of the community, the wider surroundings, social, environmental and economic considerations and planning constraints and opportunities.

The council's general manager, Vaughan Macdonald, said there was the potential to "greatly enhance the facilities for the future”.

The sporting and community-based facility would be turned into a modern precinct, attracting people from around the region and interstate.

Mr Macdonald said the associated infrastructure would allow for major regional events which would provide an economic boost to the Richmond Valley.

The master plan for the Casino showground and racecourse. Contributed

"Exciting additions proposed for the site include an indoor equestrian arena, redevelopment of the horse racing training stables, and renewal of the sand track and racecourse proper,” Mr Macdonald said.

"Council recognises the importance of the showgrounds area to the town and people of the Richmond Valley area, and would like to see the site upgraded for the enjoyment of a wide variety of people, of all ages and abilities.”

Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow said he hoped Council's vision for the showgrounds would start to become a reality within the very near future.

Cr Mustow said the draft master plan would be used to support an $8 million Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund Grant application for the proposed works.

He said the time was right for this type of redevelopment to ensure not only current activities survived and flourished, but for new ones to start up.

"The showgrounds have an important historical and social significance and are home of the Casino Show, the Beef Week and Gold Cup races, gymkhanas and camp drafts but you can do so much more with it,” Cr Mustow said.

"The showgrounds belong to the community and we'd like to improve these facilities for everyone to use.”

Council is inviting public comment on the draft master plan, which can be viewed at Council's offices in Casino and Evans Head, or downloaded from Council's website www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

If you would like to make a submission, address it to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino NSW 2470 or email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au You can also make a submission via an online form at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/page/Your_Council/On_Exhibition/

Written and online submissions will be accepted by Council until 4.30pm Friday 3 August.

Further information is available from Council on 6660 0300.