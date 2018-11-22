Master class start to cricket season

KEY BATSMAN: Alstonville's Kyle Yager scored 93 runs against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Lismore on Saturday.

KEY BATSMAN: Alstonville's Kyle Yager scored 93 runs against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Lismore on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Kyle Yager, Alstonville

A lot to like about the way Yager plays and he will be the key batsman in the top-order for a young Alstonville team this season.

He had to put the foot down and was dismissed for 93, batting out the entire 66 overs against Marist Brothers.

Only two other batsmen reached double figures against a rampant Brothers bowling attack.

Luke McCabe, Casino

The first overseas import for the Casino RSM Cavaliers and the Englishman has made an immediate impact with the bat.

The Cavaliers have made a solid start this season and McCabe has added depth in the top order, having guided them to a win with an unbeaten 65 against Murwillumbah.

Abe Crawford, Tintenbar-East Ballina

Coming off back-to-back losses, Tintenbar-East Ballina needed something special to kick-start its season and it came courtesy of opening batsman Abe Crawford.

He scored 200 not out in 58 overs and has given his team every chance to win its first game of the season this weekend.

Brendan Mitchell, Marist Brothers

Form bowler of the competition after a six-wicket haul against defending premiers Cudgen where he ripped through the top order.

Mitchell has already taken 10 wickets this season and has put himself alongside Cudgen spearhead James Julius, the dominant opening bowler in the competition.

Justin Moore, Ballina Bears

All class and has scored unbeaten centuries at club and representative level for North Coast already this season.

He never looked like getting out with an unbeaten 184 against Tintenbar-East Ballina and would have likely brought up the double ton had the team not got the runs early.

Oliver Cronin, Lennox Head

The best all-round effort this season, having scored 106 against Cudgen in a match-winning innings before terrorising Alstonville with a six-wicket haul at the weekend.

Lennox Head has youth on its side this season, with opening bowler Caelan Maladay and top-order batsman Tobyn Burvill also contributing.