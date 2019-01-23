Master blasters of Twenty20 cricket

HOT SHOT: Ballina Bears batsman Toby Hordern has been selected as an opening batsman in the LJ Hooker League Twenty20 team of the year.

HOT SHOT: Ballina Bears batsman Toby Hordern has been selected as an opening batsman in the LJ Hooker League Twenty20 team of the year. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Ash Simes (Marist

Brothers)

Scored 110 runs against Pottsville before a vital half century against Casino which helped his team to the semi-finals.

Simes has been Brothers highest run-scorer in the shorter format of the game for the past two seasons.

Toby Hordern (Ballina

Bears)

A wealth of experience and a steady hand scoring plenty of runs during the competition rounds before Bears reached the final.

Caleb Ziebell (Cudgen)

Scored 161 in a match-winning innings over Marist Brothers in the semi-final on Sunday.

Justin Moore (Ballina

Bears)

The only batsman to score centuries in both the T20 and two-day competition this season.

Tobyn Burvill (Lennox

Head)

Back from Brisbane this season and has brought a bit of x-factor to a team already boasting a strong roster.

He scored a half century in his first game back before a 72-run effort against Ballina Bears in the final round.

Alec Williams (Cudgen)

Finished as the leading run-scorer in the T20 competition scoring 256, he was 29 runs clear of Simes with Ziebell one-run behind in third.

He could easily be batting higher up the order after scoring three half centuries and has been a lynchpin in big games for Cudgen.

Sam Burdock (Ballina

Bears)

Selected as a wicket keeper batsman and was a consistent run-scorer throughout the competition.

He top-scored for Bears in the final with 39 runs against Cudgen.

Connor Ziebell (Cudgen)

Scored 84 not out against one of the better bowling attacks in a narrow win against Lennox Head.

He was well contained in the finals but managed to finish with 11 wickets.

Steve Leahy (Tintenbar-

East Ballina)

The most improved bowler in the competition and he took three wickets in the semi-final against Bears.

Leahy has taken 27 wickets all up this season with two half centuries to his name.

Damien King (Cudgen)

Came into his own in the shorter format of the game and finished as the leading wicket taker claiming 14 scalps with his spin bowling.

Al Nowlan (Casino RSM

Cavaliers)

Still has plenty to offer and he has taken wickets in almost every game he has played this season.

He took nine in the T20 rounds which has him equal second with Bears' Todd Jones and Burvill.