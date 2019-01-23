Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT SHOT: Ballina Bears batsman Toby Hordern has been selected as an opening batsman in the LJ Hooker League Twenty20 team of the year.
HOT SHOT: Ballina Bears batsman Toby Hordern has been selected as an opening batsman in the LJ Hooker League Twenty20 team of the year. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Master blasters of Twenty20 cricket

Mitchell Craig
by
22nd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ash Simes (Marist

Brothers)

Scored 110 runs against Pottsville before a vital half century against Casino which helped his team to the semi-finals.

Simes has been Brothers highest run-scorer in the shorter format of the game for the past two seasons.

Toby Hordern (Ballina

Bears)

A wealth of experience and a steady hand scoring plenty of runs during the competition rounds before Bears reached the final.

Caleb Ziebell (Cudgen)

Scored 161 in a match-winning innings over Marist Brothers in the semi-final on Sunday.

Justin Moore (Ballina

Bears)

The only batsman to score centuries in both the T20 and two-day competition this season.

Tobyn Burvill (Lennox

Head)

Back from Brisbane this season and has brought a bit of x-factor to a team already boasting a strong roster.

He scored a half century in his first game back before a 72-run effort against Ballina Bears in the final round.

Alec Williams (Cudgen)

Finished as the leading run-scorer in the T20 competition scoring 256, he was 29 runs clear of Simes with Ziebell one-run behind in third.

He could easily be batting higher up the order after scoring three half centuries and has been a lynchpin in big games for Cudgen.

Sam Burdock (Ballina

Bears)

Selected as a wicket keeper batsman and was a consistent run-scorer throughout the competition.

He top-scored for Bears in the final with 39 runs against Cudgen.

Connor Ziebell (Cudgen)

Scored 84 not out against one of the better bowling attacks in a narrow win against Lennox Head.

He was well contained in the finals but managed to finish with 11 wickets.

Steve Leahy (Tintenbar-

East Ballina)

The most improved bowler in the competition and he took three wickets in the semi-final against Bears.

Leahy has taken 27 wickets all up this season with two half centuries to his name.

Damien King (Cudgen)

Came into his own in the shorter format of the game and finished as the leading wicket taker claiming 14 scalps with his spin bowling.

Al Nowlan (Casino RSM

Cavaliers)

Still has plenty to offer and he has taken wickets in almost every game he has played this season.

He took nine in the T20 rounds which has him equal second with Bears' Todd Jones and Burvill.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'HORRIFIC': Mum's outrage after pet mauled to death by dog

    premium_icon 'HORRIFIC': Mum's outrage after pet mauled to death by dog

    News A LISMORE woman has called for immediate action from the council after her beloved dog was killed by another dog.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
    An extra 20 firies promised for Ballina

    premium_icon An extra 20 firies promised for Ballina

    Politics Ballina Fire Station could get an extra 20 permanent fire fighters

    • 22nd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
    Rider 'can't recall' crash which led to serious injuries

    premium_icon Rider 'can't recall' crash which led to serious injuries

    Crime Rescuers lifted a car off the Goonellabah man after the incident

    • 22nd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
    Crackdown on election signs: Council's strict rules

    premium_icon Crackdown on election signs: Council's strict rules

    Politics Breaking some of these rules could land you a massive fine

    • 23rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM