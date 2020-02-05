Master blasters of the Twenty20 cricket competition

Charles Mitchell, Casino RSM Cavaliers

A prolific run-scorer from opening bat and has already amassed 816 runs this season.

He scored one century and a half century in the Twenty20 competition.

Jayden Hoare, Pottsville

One of the only batsman who is consistently scoring runs in both formats of the game.

He scored three half centuries in the T20 competition and has been selected as the wicket keeper in this side.

James Agius, Murwillumbah

By far the best batsman from Murwillumbah this season and was unlucky not to score a century against Alstonville.

He was stranded on 93 not out at the 20-over mark and also scored 76 not out in a game against Lennox Head.

Alec Williams, Cudgen

Selected in the side off the back of a blistering 99-run effort against Lennox Head last month.

His stroke play was spot on and the need for quick runs was all that brought him undone.

Adam Fisher, Lennox Head

Battled the heat on the Sunday to lead his side to its first T20 final against eventual winners Cudgen.

His 89-run effort came against the previously unbeaten Pottsville.

He also piled on the runs scoring 97 against Murwillumbah earlier in the competition.

Ben Moyle, Lennox Head

Showed plenty of confidence scoring 124 runs against Cudgen’s fierce bowling attack.

The 16-year-old brought up the ton with a huge six and is one to watch in the coming years.

Henry Harris, Marist Brothers

Talented all-rounder picked mainly for his bowling efforts as the top wicket-taker in the shorter format.

He took 13 wickets and is handy to have anywhere in the top order with his batting.

Connor Ziebell, Cudgen

Another all-rounder picked for his bowling but can also stick around and help his team put runs on the board.

He scored 47 not out in Cudgen’s semi-final win over Casino.

Ryan McCloy, Pottsville

Top-scored in three straight games and finished the T20 competition with 12 wickets.

Steve Robb, Alstonville

Robb has already taken 40 wickets this season with 11 of them in T20 rounds.

James Julius, Cudgen

Opening bowler and more experience than most players in the competition

He took more wickets in the lead up to the finals but bowled a tight spell against Casino.