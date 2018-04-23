Massive US Marines deployment headed to CQ

HUNDREDS of United States Marines will march into North and Central Queensland from next month as part of their largest and most complex deployment to Australia.

The Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D), consisting of 1587 personnel, eight MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and an artillery battery of six M777 howitzers, began arriving in Darwin earlier this month and is the most sophisticated contingent to date.

The MRF-D are expected to officially mark their arrival in Darwin today, revealing plans to also live and train in Queensland.

News Queensland has been told following initial preparations, two MFR-D companies will leave the Top End for North and Central Queensland to participate in training and exercises for up to four months during the 2018 rotation.

About 200 Marines will be based and exercise in Townsville, with the other company using Shoalwater Bay and staying in Brisbane when not exercising.

Those MRF-D elements are expected to commence their movements early next month.

"While in Townsville and Shoalwater Bay, elements of the MFR-D will participate in series of bilateral and multilateral training exercises with the Australian Army's 3rd and 7th Brigades, which are operating at a higher state of preparedness in 2018," a Department of Defence spokesman said.

United States Marines of the Marine Rotational Force Darwin surge toward the enemy during a dawn battalion attack on the urban operations training facility at Mount Bundey Training Area during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 Field Training Exercise - North. CPL Mark Doran

The 2018 US deployment is the seventh and largest rotation since 2012, and up from 1250 last year.

The latest arrivals form part of a 25-year program started by former US President Barack Obama in 2011 as a part of his "pivot" to Asia policy.

Last year, Townsville played inaugural host to more than 200 Marines who lived on Lavarack Barracks and integrated with the 3rd Brigade's 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment.

Defence Minister Marise Payne said the Marines would have the opportunity to train with key partners Japan, The Philippines, and New Zealand.

"The US Force Posture Initiatives continue to deliver new opportunities that broaden and deepen the Australia-United States Alliance as well as defence relationships with regional allies and partners," Ms Payne said.

Upcoming training activities include Exercise Southern Jackaroo - a trilateral exercise conducted between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D and the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force - and an urban operations exercise, with participants from The Philippines Armed Forces. Both will be conducted at the Townsville Field Training Area

Shoalwater Bay will host Exercise Hamel - a multilateral combined task force exercise with participants from the US Army, the UK and New Zealand as well as a bilateral AUS-US combat skills exercise.

"(These) initiatives increase the capability and preparedness of Australian and US forces to operate together," a Department of Defence spokesman said.