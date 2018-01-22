Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

A MEERSCHAUM Vale farmer has warned people not to take pythons lightly after one killed a baby goat and tried to eat other animals over a few nights.

Susan Behan lives on a a 15-acre hobby farm with a few goats, chickens and an old white cockatoo.

"Last Saturday night at about 10pm our cockatoo alerted us to a dramatic scene in our goats' night pen," Ms Behan said.

"We raced down with torches to find a two-metre carpet python wrapped around our six-day-old baby goat.

"The mother goat and her companions were trying to fight it off and calling out to us.

"We hit the snake and managed to drive it away, but sadly the baby goat was dead. The baby goat weighed about 10kg and larger than most cats and small dogs."

A few nights later the snake came back for more.

"On Wednesday night our cockatoo sounded the alarm again and this time the snake had broken into his cage and was trying to get him," Ms Behan recalled.

She said the have since fortified the bird cage, chook house and goat enclosure ahead of the imminent arrival of more baby goats.

Ms Behan said their neighbours had also noticed an increase in python activity and believed there were "more carpet pythons on the move due to the increased activity of road building of the highway from Wardell Road to Old Bagotville Road".

She wants to warn other residents of the dangers snakes can pose on animals and humans.

"They are extremely brazen, having no fear of people or animals and are quite happy to co-habitat in ceilings of homes," she said.

"They are very strong and capable of pushing in an extraction fan to gain access inside your house.

"They are able to consume chickens, ducks, geese and even your pet dog or cat. I fear for babies and young children. They will attack people when confronted and are not easily scared away or killed.

"Do not joke about the carpet python in your ceiling and that they 'kill the rats'.

"You have a predator lurking in your home. They are not a pet ... they just seek any prey, kill, consume it and excrete waste."

In less than a month of 2018, Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) Northern Rivers, have already received a whopping 70 calls.

If in need of assistance you can call WIRES on their 24 hour hotline: 6628 1898.