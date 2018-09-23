Menu
News

Massive smoke plume causes Bruce Highway delays

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

