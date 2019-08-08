'Massive privilege' for talented young flute player

A TALENTED young flautist from Goonellabah will perform alongside some of the world's most celebrated musicians at the Bangalow Music Festival this weekend.

Jemima Drews, 21, will play at the Festival Prelude tonight in a concert titled, Celebrating Bangalow: Emerging Stars of the Region.

Tomorrow morning she will join the musicians who make up the festival's organising ensemble, the Southern Cross Soloists (SXS), in an intimate concert of chamber music at Zentveld's Coffee Plantation in Newrybar.

Ms Drews said it was a "massive privilege" and great motivator to be invited to perform by SXS.

"You have to put as much in as you possibly can to be at the same level," she said.

Along with the invitation came the news that she had won the inaugural 2019 Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Byron Young Musician Award.

Ms Drews grew up in the local area in a household where "there was always music around".

Her mother played viola with the Queensland Youth Symphony in the 1970s, and home-schooled Jemima until she went to Summerland Christian College for Years 10 to 12.

When she was 12, Ms Drews graduated from the recorder, which she loved, and the violin, "which didn't work out", to playing the flute.

She denies being a "natural" with the instrument but at 14 was sufficiently proficient to be accepted into the Northern Rivers Conservatorium holiday program.

Playing with the Con's Youth Orchestra and contributing to "the large quantity of sound, the variety of tone colours" an orchestra creates was a "hugely exciting" experience, she said.

Currently in the third year of a music degree at the University of Queensland, Ms Drews is principal flute for its Symphony Orchestra, and principal piccolo for the Queensland Youth Symphony.

The Bangalow Music Festival runs across nine concerts from Friday night to Sunday afternoon in the A&I Hall and features 30 artists in a programme that begins with Chopin's poetic 24 Preludes and ends with the exotic intrigues of the Arabian Nights.

Tickets are available at www.southernxsoloists.com.