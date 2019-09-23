Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

23rd Sep 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.

More Stories

caniaba lismore motorbike richmond police district speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drink-driver appeals 'extraordinarily stern' jail sentence

    premium_icon Drink-driver appeals 'extraordinarily stern' jail sentence

    Crime THE court heard the man lost control of his car, bringing him to the attention of police.

    Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    premium_icon Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    Education "It was such a shock I thought I would drop dead"

    'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    Sport "We would have been 500-1 (odds) at the start of the season"

    Medical centre and gym set for new shopping precinct

    premium_icon Medical centre and gym set for new shopping precinct

    Business The centre will provide more than 300 jobs