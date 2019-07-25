Menu
BIG SUPRISE: Jodie Zarebski saw this moth at her Moore Park home after returning home from work.
Pets & Animals

Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A MOORE Park woman got the surprise of her life when arriving home from work this week.

It was quite late at night when Jodie Zarebski arrived home and noticed a bat chasing a moth.

The moth then landed at her feet. The insect was red-brown in colour and about 1.5cm long.

"I've seen other moths but nothing like this one," she said.

"I thought it was awesome, I saw the bat chasing it around and then the moth was hanging around the light.

"It came down and landed near my feet on my drive-way and I thought 'wow this is so cool', so I took a photo and took a video."

The NewsMail approached the Queensland Museum for an identification of the insect yesterday, however a response was not provided by deadline.

 

