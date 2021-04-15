Menu
Lifestyle

Monster snake skin found dangling from roof

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Apr 2021 1:54 PM
The skin of a monster carpet python found at a Buderim home has left seasoned snake catchers scratching their heads.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called to a woman's home on Wednesday morning to find the skin dangling from a hole in the side of her roof.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
"This is one of the biggest snake skins I have ever seen," Mr McKenzie said on video.

"To the top of the roof it's probably about 3.5m - 4m up, there's a foot of skin at the bottom, you can just see how tall it is.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
"Obviously the skin is bigger than the actual snake, but this is from an absolute weapon of a carpet python.

"Massive … absolutely massive."

Despite an extensive search of the roof and property, the snake catchers were unable to locate the monster python.

"If you are in the Somerset Dr, Buderim area keep an eye out for a big Carpet Python and give us a call if you see it," the snake catcher said.

At the end of the video, Mr McKenzie measures the skin which is about 3.5m long.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Originally published as 'Massive': Monster snake skin found dangling from roof

