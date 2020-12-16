MASSIVE LIST: 50+ Lismore shops offering Christmas deals

DALEYS DELIGHTS: At Daley's new store on Keen St owner Matthew Healy said the staff are delighted to offer a sensational range of homewares perfect for the festive season. Photo: Alison Paterson

EVERYONE loves a good deal when Christmas shopping, so here's a list of the great value offered in Lismore right now.

By shopping locally you support local businesses and their families, small retailers who in turn support our community through sponsoring local sports clubs and teams, supply raffle prizes for fundraising and assist many worthy causes.

Here's a list of a few of the hundreds of marvellous places to pick up something fabulous this Christmas:

ARTS, CRAFTS & CREATIVE

Art Aspects - Artworks, jeweller, gifts, ceramics and decor in this lovely store at 104 Woodlark St will have something in it's charmingly curated collection to enchant everyone.

Crethars Premier Art Supplies

At 69 Magellan St offers a sensational range of art materials for everyone from beginners to experienced painters with a rainbow of quality brands as well as a complete range of pool table supplies to keep you entertained. Open until 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Eastland Sewing Centre

Along with sewing machines a good range of textiles, embroidery and sewing accessories at their Keen St store with great advice on what machine is best for you,

Lismore Sewing Centre

This Keen St stalwart has plenty of stock and is happy to advise beginners and gift buyers right through to specialist textile artists. "We are only closing over the public holidays."

Northern Rivers Stained Glass & Northern Rivers Tiles & Mosaics

Vouchers for classes and materials are ideal for your special someone who loves being creative as well as a wide range of unique decor and jewellery at this Aladdin's cave of art and design at 177 Keen St.

Planet Music

Whether you want a "School of Rock" experience with lesson vouchers or a musical instrument for your budding rock star, this store has it all. Owner Peter said their staff can provide great advice and they has an exceptional range of items in stock from drum kits to guitars and everything in between, located o on the corner of Molesworth and Woodlark Sts.

Shelia Turner Picture Framing

As the woman behind the store, Shelia Turner has extensive experience. "We are offering 20 per cent off and will do out best to get your framing finished before Christmas at the Strand Arcade store at 74-78 Molesworth St."

Uptown Picture Framing

Penny Newman's popular framing store at 48A Keen St is booked out with framing requests until 2021, however, they have some sensational photos and artwork available as well as gift vouchers.

BEAUTY

Annabelle's Beauty

A range of beauty vouchers for that special someone along with gorgeous products at 4 Lismore Arcade off Molesworth St, are available but all beauty and relaxation appointments are fully booked until mid-January 2021.

The Beauty Bar

At 154 Molesworth St they are booked out before Christmas but have lovely products to enhance your skin and vouchers are available.

Brands Pharmacy

Free giftwrapping available for all purchases at this Keen Street chemist.

Le Petit Salon

All appointments at this salon at 72-1 Keen St are fully booked until 2021 but a range of gift and product vouchers are available to spoil that special someone.

Saint Hair

This popular salon on Keen St offers some lovely product on special to keep your locks lustrous over the festive season.

Sarah's Hair Studio #2

Special festive season hair product packs ill keep your mane lustrous over the festive season. A client having a haircut said "sensational service" at this Molesworth St salon.

The Boys

Booked out until February, this Woodlark St salon has a great range of gift vouchers and quality take-home products. "We have an exclusive range of beautiful products from the south of France and a chance to win a beauty hamper worth $530."

FASHION

Bunnyhole

This Magellan St destination shop for lovers of vintage and retro fashion and homewares will set the pulses fashionistas and those looking for something wonderfully quirky racing. Open M-F 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 2pm.

Caroona Op Shop

Keen St store manager Mollie said the business has been in operation for around 62 years. She oversees a terrific team who have everything from clothing to homewares at great prices. Mollie said their sustainable ethic of recycling quality items helps support their aged care centres in Lismore and Yamba and provides a valuable service to those seeking to obtain much-needed personal and home items with dignity in a friendly environment.

Jeanettes Fine Lingerie

On Woodlark St this boutique offers gorgeous lingerie to flatter and enhance with an extensive range of intimate apparel, including lovely bras, knickers, bed wear in which to feel special.

L'amour Emporium

With new stock arriving weekly there's a fashionable range of items to see you through the festive season and into the new year at this Woodlark St shop. "We also have our popular $30 rack of fabulous items," Tracey said. "There's 100 per cent organic cotton items, swimwear and something for everyone."

Olivetta

At this Keen St boutique there' a stylish two day 25 per cent off sale on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th December combined with a Christmas styling afternoon with Lizzy on the Tuesday with Prosciutto, Panettone and prosecco will mean you look and feel fabulous at all your festive season celebrations.

Shop Baby

What the well-dressed tykes are wearing this summer can be found at this Keen St boutique. "We have a terrific selection of items to keep them happy including Toshi range of beachwear and hats and the Skip + Hop toy range." As well as participating in the "Elf on the Shelf" promotion, they can advise on gifts to suit all little ones from newborn to toddlers.

Sportsgirl

Get ready for their Boxing Day sale with some great bargains at this Molesworth St store.

Shoes on Magellan

Treat your mootsie-tootsies at 92 Magellan St. "For any last minute shoppers we are open 9:30an to 12:30pm Christmas Eve, offer a Christmas Special for 25 per cent off your New Year's Eve Shoes, we have beautiful gift card available and our Neckermann sandals make an excellent Christmas present."

Taking Shape

Be ready to enjoy their big sale on Tuesday December 15 for beautiful clothing bargains at 13 Woodlark St.

FOOD

Benchtop Espresso

At 114 Keen St, this popular stop for a caffeine hit will e open Monday to Friday 6am to 4pm, Friday's 6am to 2pm. Pop in for a reviving hit and a tempting treat in between your festive season shopping.

Coffee Shots

This popular hidden gem in the Lismore Arcade off Molesworth St, is renown for its sensationally more-ish cheesecakes and sweet treats as well as its coffee. A quiet place to relax from all your festive season shopping, their friendly service makes it a perfect escape.

Ghetto Babe Street Eats

"We are here all Christmas," Ms O'Reilly said. Renown for their stunning street-food vibe, this cafe in the Star Court Arcade is the ideal spot for popping in and having a snack or a meal with your friends away from the heat at 21 Star Court Arcade.

S G Asian Supermarket

Book in now for their succulent roast ducks to be collected n Christmas Eve - one for $38 or two for $72. As the name suggests, there's also a wonderful range of Asian and subcontinent spices, herbs and gourmet food items in this Magellan St store with expert and friendly advice. Order at SG or call 66215943 or SMS 0402328707.

SCOOPING UP GIFTS: At Scoops & Candy on Keen St, owners Felicity and Philip Hyde have a huge range of delicious sweet treats on offer for the ideal Christmas gift. Photo: Alison Paterson

Scoops & Candy

This old fashioned Milk Bar and Lolly shop owned by Phil and Felicity Hyde is a sweet-tooth's delight and is taking part in the council "elf on the shelf" promotion at 123a Keen St. From chocolate temptations to boiled lollies and everything in between, no-one will be able to resist a delicious treat from this tempting Keen Street store

Shoebox

Inside this small Keen St coffee shop beats a big heart and it's the ideal place to grab an reviving espresso or hot chocolate in between shopping or catching up with friends and family and in town at their urban-stylish cafe on Keen Street.

HOUSE & GARDEN

BRIGHT GIFTS: At Brightway Lighting, in-store expert Miss Lakey said for childrens' lamps she recommends their delightful range of animal night-lights. : Photo: Alison Paterson

Brightway Lighting

At this store on the corner of Woodlark and Keen St, Lakey, 5 is the in-house children's lighting expert and she recommends the adorable range of koala, dinosaur, rabbit or bear night lights for your little person. Plus there's a sensational range of modern lighting options from stand alone lamps to ceiling lights with a bespoke shade service available for a unique touch.

Cummings Bi-Rite

With 72 years of serving the Northern Rivers community, this stalwart white goods and electrical appliance store at 47 Molesworth St, will help keep your festive season relaxed and comfortable. "We have a good range of airconditioners in stock which you can take home right away."

Curious Kookaburra

This Hyper-local shop is a charming and electric variety of craft, decor and jewellery made by 30 talented Northern Rivers makers supplying a gorgeous mix of gift ideas. Visit this bibelot next door to Masala Fusion on Keen St.

Daleys

Their bright new Keen St space showcases a fabulous range of homewares - colourful on-trend cushions, manchester, decor and homewares with special monogramming service has a price point to suit everyone. Owner Matthew Healy said, 'we have beautiful towels and robes as well as gorgeous manchester, cushion and decorator items for your Christmas gifts."

Dulux Trade Centre

Now is the time finish off those DIY jobs over the summer and the staff at this Woodlark St store can give you all the right advice to achieve a professional and stylish result. "We have lots of stock so come and talk to us for any expertise you need."

Hanging Rock Flowers

Situated on the corner of Woodlark and Molesworth Sts this delightful space carries an amazing array of locally-grown and sources flowers, wreaths and recently introduced a special jewellery with a relaxed casual country-chic vibe.

Harvey Norman

A byword for a huge range of homewares and furniture, electrical and white goods combined with good stock levels mean you can take home your gift right away at this megastore located in Zadoc St between the courthouse and cinema.

Instyle

A special on mattresses will ensure you get al the sound sleep you need and awake refreshed. Owner Olivia Roberts said, "after such a challenging year, we have 40 per cent off most mattresses including our organic range, everyone deserves a good night's rest."

Jim Gamble & Son Locksmith

Now is the ideal time to ensure your family and home are safe as thieves are out and about over the festive season and summer. The team at the 113 Woodlark St store are happy to advise you on the appropriate items to keep your valuable secure.

The Kitchen Shelf

Weber barbecues are flying out the door at this Keen St shop which stocks a substantial range of cooking and kitchen supplies to make producing gourmet delights over the festive season so much simpler. Everything for the beginner chef to keeping your very own Nigella Lawson or Jamie Oliver happily cooking away over summer.

BERRY & BRIGHT: At Lak Lak, Kirsten Rowan has a range of beautiful and charmingly handmade and delightful affordable gifts Photo: Alison Paterson

Lak Lak

A self-described "humble gem" of a shop which specialises in presenting the exquisite work of local arts and makers. "This year's them is Berry & Bright" owner Kirsten Rowan said. "We have some really gorgeous and affordable gift ideas including beautiful items make by some Northern Rivers women who foster children with disabilities."

Living Entertainment

According to LE website and SEO manager owner Darcy Ogdon-Nolan, their five top picks at their stunningly stylish store at 105 Keen St store for this Christmas are: Audio Pro C10 Bluetooth Speaker, Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Turntable, Sonos Indoor-Outdoor Bundle, Powers & Wilkins PX7 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones and The Ultimate Vinyl Cleaning Kit.

Maven

The sophisticated, modern coastal chic with a Byron vibe prevails through the range of soft cushions, homewares, lighting and decor in this hidden gem on Carrington St. Owner Megan said everything on the shop floor is available for buy and take home immediately, so if you see something you love, snap it up and enjoy.

Pop Up Vintage

Exactly what is sounds like, this eclectic gem of a shop on Magellan St has a fascinating range of retro items guaranteed to please whether you are after something charming or a unique Kris Kringle. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

Rosemont Collectables

A gem of a store at 21A Molesworth St it's like a TARDIS (you know, bigger on the inside) with a wonderful array of retro items, including vintage and modern chic Christmas decor which has proven very popular for gifts.

SHOPPE ONE: Owner Janice Palmer said Shoppe One is thrilled to welcome talented Northern Rivers artist Donna Sharam on December 19, where she will sign her popular designs which adorn Maxwell & Williams chinaware. Photo: Alison Paterson

Shoppe One

A sensational array of homewares, there's a gift to delight everyone at this Keen St store. Owner Janice Palmer reminds everyone that they can come an meet renowned Northern Rivers artist the talented Donna Sharam who will in the store at 10am on December 19, signing her Maxwell & Williams chinaware. "We also have a $50 hamper to be won on the day," she said.

JEWELLERY

Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre

This Keen St store has a wonderful selection of precious and fashion jewellery to antique fine china, retro home decor and furniture. An Aladdin's cave of one-off items will please everyone wanting a unique gift. "We are happy to open after BH for those who cannot get in during usual times of."

WINNING JEWELLERY: AT the Lismore Jewel Centre on Molesworth St, owners Greg and Martika (right) are offering every customer who spend $150 the chance to win a $3000 diamond ring. Photo: Alison Paterson

Lismore Jewel Centre

As always, this Molesworth St destination store is a marvellous place to find a sparkling gift for that special person in your life. Along with many festive season gift ideas, this year's Christmas special offers everyone who spends $150 the chance to choose a bonbon from their tree and win a $3000 diamond ring. They also have timepieces, decor and gifts to place under the tree and make someone's year.

Diamonds Plus Jewellers

Owner Melanie Hancock said her sparkling store on the corner of Molesworth and Woodlark Sts has plenty of stock from their quality Australian-based suppliers. "We also have some wonderful jewellery specials available on our website," she said. "We can also create beautiful bespoke items."

SPORTING & OUTDOOR

Bunyips

According to those in the know their yeti range of drinkware is incredibly popular. Everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors after lockdown is in stock, with a great range of quality brands to suit first-time campers through to experienced campaigners. Shoppers are advised to pop in and secure their items sooner rather than later.

J ust Ride Cycles

Justin who owns this Wyrallah Rd store said they have plenty of cycling accessories including gloves, jerseys, lights and knicks for the keen rider in your life.

Skateboards

Whether you want to practise your longboarding on wheel or rip it up at the skate park, get all the cool boards and accessories on Molesworth Street next to the Bank cafe alley offers exceptional advice.

Intersport

At this Magellan Street store you can select everything needed to play a winning game in the football code of your choice through to cricket, running and all ball sports. Experienced staff can guide you toward s the correct footwear to enhance your game.

Sportspower

At 27 Glasgow Ln (you can walk-through Cummings Bi-Rite on Molesworth St) there's large range of sporting gear, clothing and accessories, gifts for everyone from the casual sports player through to the dedicated athlete.

TOYS

Toy Kingdom

Owner Carey said puzzles and games offering family fun continue to be very popular. "Outdoor games such as Kinska, go-carts and infant ride-ons as well as Bruder construction vehicles, wooden educational toys and Jellycat soft toys are items parents are putting under the tree."

*Every effort to made to ensure that all details were correct at time of publishing, however, in a year impacted by COVID-19 supply disruptions, retailers advise customers to shop early to avoid disappointment.