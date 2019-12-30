'MASSIVE JOB': New blaze worries fire crews

AVIATION SUPPORT: Water bombing operations are currently assisting ground crews to hold containment lines ahead of predicted hot temperatures.

AVIATION SUPPORT: Water bombing operations are currently assisting ground crews to hold containment lines ahead of predicted hot temperatures.

WITH the pre-Christmas rain only a distant memory, firefighters are continuing their hard, dirty and often dangerous work strengthening containment lines ahead of some predicted hot conditions.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said ground crews were currently working across several firegrounds on the Northern Rivers.

"Crews are working on several fire grounds across the region consolidating their work assisted by the milder weather ahead of predicted higher temperatures," he said.

"Today we are seeing ahead of these high temperatures what hot-spots are on the edge of the fire lines and are working to keep the fire contained to their footprint."

The spokesman said the new peat fire at Kookami Rd, West Coraki was also of concern.

"The peat fire is less than 1ha but we are not quite sure of the size of it, but will have crews there today assessing it," he said.

"Crews will be wetting the peat down but these types of fires are a massive job."

The RFS is asking residents and visitors to the area to keep up to date with forecast weather conditions and be aware of any fires in their area.

The Bangala Creek Fire, the Border Trail Fire, the Mt Nardi Fire and the Myall Creek Road Fire are being patrolled by ground and aviation crews.

"Aviation support are patrolling and inspecting fire grounds for hot spots and where appropriate are waterbombing hot-spots," he said,

"We have around 100 firefighters on the fireground from State Forests, National Parks and Wildlife Service and RFS and are being assisted by heavy plant operators and the helicopters."

The RFS said the rest of the week is looking to see hot dry conditions return with temperature in the low 30s.

The spokesman said the RFS asks everyone to avoid being complacent.

More information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me