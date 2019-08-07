'Massive future' ahead for mountain bike rider

TRIPLE CHAMPION: The Northern Rivers most exciting young talent on two wheels, Hayley Oakes, was been selected to join the Trek Shimano MTB Team only a few days before she swept the field at the Schools National Championships 2019.

HARD work, exceptional results, a desire to improve and a mature outlook have helped propel the Northern Rivers' most talented mountain bike rider onto an elite team.

Last month Hayley Oakes, 15, who continues to compete in the U17 mountain-bike division, was snapped up by Trek Shimano Australia MTB team.

And Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels club rider Hayley has once again proven herself by winning her events for Emmanuel Anglican College at the Schools National Championships 2019 last weekend.

"Super happy to have taken the win in my category in the XCC Friday, XC Enduro Saturday and XCO Sunday as well as first outright Friday and Saturday,” she posted on social media.

"I always love this event.”

Team manager Peter Dowse said they were thrilled to sign up the teen, who he reckons has a massive future in the sport.

He said as the current Under 17 Australian XCC, XCO and XCM champion, Hayley is "an excellent fit” with the squad.

"We don't simply sign up riders just because of ability and results, it's also about their personality and how they fit in with the team,” he said.

"Hayley has proven herself to be a mature young lady, way ahead of her years.

"We brought her on board as she is also a sponge for knowledge, very keen to learn from the elite riders and to progress further with this sport.”

Hayley said she was excited about joining the trek Shimano MTB Team, which has produced a number of national champions, guided athletes towards professional contracts, and achieved UCI World Cup podiums and Commonwealth and Olympic Games representation.

"Super excited to be announcing I will now be racing with TREK Shimano Australia and keen to see what lies ahead,” she posted on social media.