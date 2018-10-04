Get ready for a drenching Sydney

BIG rain clouds due to hit Sydney tomorrow have already dumped more than 30mm in the state's far west.

Spectacular photos uploaded to social media on Wednesday afternoon show thunderstorms whipping up dust before bringing much needed rain to farmers around Broken Hill.

A dust storm looms over Broken Hill on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the front reaching Sydney on Thursday morning. Pictures: Broken Earth Cafe Facebook

Broken Hill has recorded a massive dumping of 33.4mm since 3.30pm - more rain than the town had previously received all year amid a prolonged dry spell.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted more than 30mm of rain could hit Sydney from Thursday morning before the day heads for a top of 19.

A dust storm descends on Broken Hill on Wednesday. Picture: Andy Craker/Facebook

Duty forecaster Jake Phillips said the rain could last for at least two days before beginning to clear on Saturday in time for the weekend.

"Thursday is looking like the wettest day with potentially lengthy rain periods," he said.

"It's due to a trough of low pressure that's moving across the state. Increased humidity is bringing down air from the north and it's triggering the rain."

Regional areas west of Sydney could see thunderstorms before the bulk of the rain clears by Friday.