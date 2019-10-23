Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
News

Massive delays after worker hit by ute

23rd Oct 2019 8:13 AM

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a "serious crash" on Sydney's M1 Motorway at Berowra earlier this morning.

According to NSW Police, a road worker was hit by a ute shortly after 3am this morning.

Officers from Ku-ring-gai Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, and all southbound lanes on the M1 are currently closed.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com
The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com

Southbound traffic is now being diverted into the northbound lanes via contraflow, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto the Pacific Highway.

The incident has caused massive delays, with motorists urged to visit Live Traffic for the latest traffic information.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible, to slow down and drive with care and to expect very heavy traffic and long delays.

More Stories

Show More
crash m1 motoring traffic ute

Top Stories

    #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #21-30: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport ONE name on today's list is sure to generate much debate about its inclusion.

    Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    premium_icon Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    News 22-year-old has undergone surgery and is still in critical condition

    • 23rd Oct 2019 8:30 AM
    Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    premium_icon Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    Crime Man who attacked neighbour over believed "witchcraft" faces court

    Frenzied attack lands three brothers with three sentences

    premium_icon Frenzied attack lands three brothers with three sentences

    Crime It was "a sustained attack ... involving a degree of ferocity”