Massive crash: Driver hits several parked cars

Crazy driving: The vehicle became airborne before colliding into the cars.

Crazy driving: The vehicle became airborne before colliding into the cars. Trevor Veale

MEMBERS of the Byron Bay community are stunned after a man allegedly crashed his vehicle into several parked cars on Lawson St, yesterday.

Tweed Byron Police District said the 43-year-old male driver from Bannockburn, Queensland was approaching Lawson St when he accelerated on the wrong side of the road and collided into a give way sign.

He continued to accelerate 100ms up Lawson Street on the wrong side of the road and before driving over the Fletcher St roundabout the vehicle became airborne.

The vehicle then collided into several cars that where parked at that location.

Tweed Byron Police District said the driver of the black ute was tested at the roadside with a negative result and nothing to indicate the use of drugs.

The driver and passenger in the car did not sustain any injuries.

The man will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on July 5th, with conditional bail not to drive or occupy the drivers seat of any motor vehicle and to forfeit $5000 with any breach of bail or fail to appear at court.