Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first of 35 headstocks was installed in February.
The first of 35 headstocks was installed in February. RMS
News

Massive concrete girders to be lifted over highway tonight

14th Jun 2018 3:09 PM

MASSIVE concrete girders will be lifted into place tonight as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

 

Indicative image of structural elements for bridge construction over river.
Indicative image of structural elements for bridge construction over river. RMS

To continue building the new bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, Roads and Maritime Services will temporarily close the Pacific Highway at night from tonight to Tuesday 19 June.

Motorists can expect 20 minute delays between 8pm and 11pm and 40 minute delays between 11pm and 4am.

In total, 234 concrete girders will be used to build the bridge.

Nine of these will be lifted across the existing Pacific Highway over the next few days.

RMS advises motorists seek alternate routes where possible, expect delays and consider this when planning journeys during this period. For more information on this work visit rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

bridge broadwater northern rivers roads pacific highway upgrade
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Plan to 'flood proof' Lismore comes with massive price tag

    premium_icon Plan to 'flood proof' Lismore comes with massive price tag

    Environment A PROPOSED 300m wide channel could divert water away from the Lismore CBD in a major flood - but the price tag will shock

    BREAKING: Police recover body from Richmond River

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police recover body from Richmond River

    Breaking Police divers have this morning located the body of a man

    Virgin investigates wet lady, wet luggage

    premium_icon Virgin investigates wet lady, wet luggage

    Travel Passengers say airlines can do better

    Crews tackle truck fire on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Crews tackle truck fire on Northern Rivers

    News Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 3pm

    Local Partners