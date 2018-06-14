Massive concrete girders to be lifted over highway tonight

The first of 35 headstocks was installed in February.

MASSIVE concrete girders will be lifted into place tonight as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Indicative image of structural elements for bridge construction over river. RMS

To continue building the new bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, Roads and Maritime Services will temporarily close the Pacific Highway at night from tonight to Tuesday 19 June.

Motorists can expect 20 minute delays between 8pm and 11pm and 40 minute delays between 11pm and 4am.

In total, 234 concrete girders will be used to build the bridge.

Nine of these will be lifted across the existing Pacific Highway over the next few days.

RMS advises motorists seek alternate routes where possible, expect delays and consider this when planning journeys during this period. For more information on this work visit rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.