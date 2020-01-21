Massive clean-up after storms, hail smash Sydney

A clean-up is underway after severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds hit Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong overnight, with the NSW SES responding to more than 800 calls overnight.

SES spokeswoman Ilana Pender-Rose said Sydney was the hardest hit, with 455 jobs in Sutherland and 54 in Liverpool.

Some 14,000 Ausgrid customers lost power after strong winds, lightning and hail struck the Sutherland Shire and northern beaches areas, although less than 4000 customers remained without power on Tuesday morning.

A massive hailstorm ripped through Sydney's south overnight. Picture: Instagram

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded widespread storm activity last night, with wind gusts reaching 116km/h in Canberra, 90km/h in Bathurst Airport, and 31.2mm of rain fell in 30 minutes at Bendethera on the south coast.

At 3pm on Monday, 4.5-cm hail hit Campbelltown, with the SES attending 23 call-outs for property damage.

"There were leaking and damaged roofs, trees down and power lines down as well," Ms Pender-Rose said.

"We'll continue through the day to help as many people as we can."

A fierce hailstorm has hit the Sutherland Shire this afternoon. Fallen trees have closed Minnamurra Ave, Miranda. MUST CREDIT – KRISTIE STUBBS

A 16-year-old boy was struck by lightning in the Blue Mountains just before 2pm on Monday while a nearby 24-year-old man was also treated. Both were taken to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

The pair were hit during a major storm over Echo Point. It is understood they were near a passage known as the Giant Stairway.

The 16-year-old boy received entry and exit wounds from the electrical strike on his arms and feet as well as burns to his torso.

A 24-year-old man was being treated on the mountain for injuries also believed to be from a lightning strike.

A 65-year-old man was also treated for multiple injuries and flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition after a large tree crashed through a glass door at a house in Harrington on the mid-north coast.

A trampoline up-ended and thrown against a fence in a Carringbah backyard yesterday. Picture: Instagram

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said fire-affected areas could experience run-off, flash flooding and roadways covered by debris.

"Due to the fire and drought conditions, quite a lot of the vegetation is weakened and this means that trees and trees' branches are going to be much more likely to come down due to wind gust or a bit of heavy hail," Ms Woodhouse said.

The storm created chaos in the Sutherland Shire where trees and power lines were blown down. Wooloware Rd and Gannons Rd were blocked until energy companies could get around to repairing the fallen lines. Picture: Bill Hearne

Downpours have provided relief for parts of drought-stricken NSW in recent days and helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and build containment lines ahead of increased fire danger midweek.

A spike in heat is expected for Thursday and Friday.

Wind warnings are in place for the Byron, Coffs, Macquarie and Eden coasts.

- with AAP