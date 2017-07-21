Masseuse charged with indecent assault on girl

A SELF-DESCRIBED therapist has been charged over the alleged indecent assault of a young girl inside his Emerald Beach home last month.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad started an investigation into reports a 10-year-old girl was indecently assaulted during an alleged massage session at a residential address.

Child Abuse Squad Detectives executed a search warrant at a home at Emerald Beach on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old man was arrested there and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with indecent assault in circumstances of aggravation and voyeurism in circumstances of aggravation.

Police will allege the offences happened at the Emerald Beach home.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, August 14.

If anyone has any information concerning this matter they should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.