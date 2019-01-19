Massacre was the darkest of days

The peaceful scene of Goanna Headland today. It was the scene of a large massacre over 170 years ago.

IT WAS an action, or series of actions, that would leave hundreds of innocent people dead and a bloody stain on the history of race relations on the Northern Rivers.

There are a number of stories circulating about what sparked the massacre at Evans Head in the early 1840s.

Whether it was a revenge act on the part of white men against the Bundjalung Aboriginal population for the killing of five settlers or over the theft of settlers' sheep, the bottom line is, neither black nor white would ever be the same again.

George Olive, like many early settlers along the Richmond River, had brought cattle overland and managed the station where Busby's Flat is now established.

He had many run-ins with the local Aboriginals, which may have put him on edge with what was to come.

A ration depot had been established at Pelican Creek, near Coraki, where squatters had left 100 tonnes of flour, sugar and tea delivered by boat.

Five men and a young boy were left to guard the food until the squatters could come back and transport it to various destinations.

Some time later the squatters returned and found the mutilated bodies of the men.

The boy had escaped the attack, and what food hadn't been stolen had been destroyed.

A pursuit party was formed, George Olive included.

The group of 11 men followed the smoke of an Aboriginal camp to The Gap, south of Woodburn, and waited until dawn before they unleashed hell on the sleeping tribe.

Reports of the massacre say yelling and screaming exploded after the first volley of gunshot, and people ran for their lives.

A second volley killed more and when the men entered the deserted camp, as recounted by George's son 80 years later, the white men found dozens of babies in possum skins who had not been disturbed.

It was also claimed a severed hand, from one of the victims at Pelican Creek, was found in a dilly bag, confirming the men's accusations against the natives.

The men chased the escaping natives to Goanna Head- land at Evans Head.

Two schooners were sheltered in the harbour and when the hapless remainder of the tribe were in shooting distance, the sailors gunned them down.

More than 100 people were killed that day and for years afterwards their skulls were discovered in the area.

In her book My Bundjalung People, Ruby Langdon wrote that there was a strong oral tradition among Bundjalung people about the massacre which still survives today.

Langdon quotes elder Janet Gomes: "White fellas started firing shots, there was no way out. The Aborigines were chased across the river from the Bundjalung reserve - women with babies, little ones, swam the river; the others we never saw them any more.”

Both sides' accounts agree on many of the details, including the ships which shot at the tribe.

However, there is disagreement on the reasons why the massacre happened in the first place.

Whatever the reasons, history was changed forever that day and should never be forgotten.

REFERENCES: A Richmond River Horror, The Richmond River Herald and Northern Districts Advertiser, April 13, 1920; My Bundjalung People, Ruby Landon Ginibi, University of Queensland Press, 1999.