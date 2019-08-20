Menu
Geneva residents will have low water pressure until Geneva Reservoir has been re-filled following a burst main overnight.
News

Mass town water lost after burst main drains reservoir

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
20th Aug 2019 1:27 PM
ABOUT 500,000 litres of town water has been lost after the water main at the Geneva Reservoir burst overnight, draining it completely.

While Kyogle Council has fixed the broken pipes, General manager Graham Kennett said they were still working to fill the reservoir from council's off-stream water storage reserves.

"There will be low water pressure for Geneva residents until into the evening while the reservoir is being filled," Mr Kennett said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and asked residents to be patient while council fills the reservoir .

"Residents please be a little bit patient with your water usage until such time when that reservoir fills back up, which should be hopefully sometime this evening, then the pressure should be back to normal again."

Earlier today Kyogle Council posted an update to its Facebook page, saying "Water has been restored to Geneva but water pressure will remain low for some time today and water may be discoloured."

"Residents can give the staff at the office a call before close of business if they are having any particular problems."

broken water main geneva geneva water reservior kyogle council
Lismore Northern Star

