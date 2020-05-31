Multiple people have been injured after a brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility this morning around 10.30am.

Prisoners from Lithgow Correctional Centre were exercising on an oval when a fight broke out, a Corrective Services NSW spokesperson said.

An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A 35-year-old inmate was airlifted to Sydney for hospital treatment.

Three other inmates aged 26, 30 and 34 were transferred to regional hospitals for less urgent treatment.

Prison officers immediately dispersed inmates at the oval and secured them in their cells.

Eight other inmates were assessed by medical staff but were not found to have any injuries.

There were no injuries to staff, the spokesperson assured news.com.au.

Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating how and why the fight occurred.

Originally published as Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl