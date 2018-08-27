Menu
Mass shooting reported in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Mass shooting at e-sports tournament in Florida

by Staff writers
27th Aug 2018 4:27 AM

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been shot in Jacksonville, Florida, with reports indicating at least four people have been killed.

It is understood that a shooter opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing, a festival marketplace in Downtown Jacksonville, where NFL fans were taking part in the Madden 19 e-sports tournament.

 

Reporters tweeting from the scene have said there have been reports of at least four deaths and 10 injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of the shooting on Twitter, classifying it as a "mass shooting".

 

 

 

 

 

More to come.

