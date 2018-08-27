Mass shooting at e-sports tournament in Florida

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been shot in Jacksonville, Florida, with reports indicating at least four people have been killed.

It is understood that a shooter opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing, a festival marketplace in Downtown Jacksonville, where NFL fans were taking part in the Madden 19 e-sports tournament.

#BREAKING: @ActionNewsJax is getting multiple reports of a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Fire rescue is still on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UyfCHPUJoS — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Reporters tweeting from the scene have said there have been reports of at least four deaths and 10 injured.

My sources: 4 dead at Jacksonville Landing. 10 victims. Madden Tournament. All hands on deck. Patients to multiple hospitals. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of the shooting on Twitter, classifying it as a "mass shooting".

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

BREAKING: There has been a shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, the local sheriff's department says https://t.co/sX42GSAkyv pic.twitter.com/gm6lPSZDht — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2018

More to come.