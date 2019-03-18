Mass power outages: Thousands cut off as storms rage

Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.

Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness. Donna Jones

Energex have listed the following suburbs that could be experiencing power outages currently.

Caboolture (165 homes), Bli Bli (1), Cooroy (23), Doonan (1), Eudlo (7), Kenilworth (2) Marcoola (123), Montville (18), Mudjimba (449), North Arm (9), Pacific Paradise (24, Palmwoods (9), Pomona (849), Twin Waters (483), Valdora (218) Verrierdale (74) and Yandina Creek (84).

The outage also hit the Sunshine Coast Airport carpark and terminal facilities which were stuck without power thanks to a lightning strike.

The airport was without power for sometime but has since been restored.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sunshine Coast at 3.30pm, that contains damaging winds and large hailstones.

They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Amamoor and Kilkivan by 4:05pm and Noosa Heads, Gympie and Pomona by 4:50pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: