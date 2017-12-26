Storm knocks out TV transmissions

Power outages from severe thunderstorms have left about 2000 Northern Rivers residents without power.

UPDATE 10.56am: ABC North Coast Facebook are reporting yesterday's storm knocked out ABC TV's transmitter.

Pam from ABC said: "Broadcast Australia technicians are on site and working to restore services".

There are also reports other TV stations have also been affected.

Essential Energy are reporting powerlines are down in the Mt Nardi area,

More than 7000 Essential Energy customers were without power late yesterday afternoon following storms that rolled across the North Coast region.

Crews restored power to 70 per cent of customers overnight with repairs continuing today across the region.

The majority of damage has been due trees coming down over powerlines.

Extra crews are assisting local teams throughout the area.

They said they hoped to have power restored to customers in the Ballina, Ewingsdale, Clarence, Tweed Valley, Dorrigo, Nambucca, Coffs areas by late this afternoon.

Damage to the network in the Northern Rivers was severe with wires down in the Mt Nardi, Nimbin and Bullfrog Creek areas.

Access is challenging in these locations and it is likely that customers in these areas will be without power through until tomorrow.

Yesterday's storms followed ones that rolled across the Mid North Coast on Christmas Eve and we thank all our customers for their patience as crews work as quickly as safety allows to get the power back on.

Updates will continue to be provided on Facebook and customers can call Essential Energy on 132080 for more info.

The public are reminded to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and to report them to Essential Energy.



UPDATE 8.50am: ABOUT 2500 North Coast residents remain without power this morning after severe thunderstorms battered the region last night.

The areas affected include Nambucca Heads through Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Clarence Valley, Northern Rivers to the Queensland border.

In a statement, Essential Energy said crews worked through the night on the Northern Rivers with refreshed crews onsite this morning and extra resources travelling to assist with the repairs.

"We don't have estimated times of when the power will be back on yet but want to thank customers for their patience," a company spokeswoman said.

"Damage to the network includes trees over lines and damage from lightning strikes."

People are reminded to stay at least 8m away from fallen powerlines and report them to Essential Energy on 132080.

EARLIER: HUNDREDS of North Coast residents have been left without power for the past 12 hours after severe thunderstorms tore through the region last night.

More than 1200 people have been affected by power outages between Stokers Siding, Doon Doon Lillian and Dunoon since the storm struck about 6pm on Monday.

Homes in South Ballina and Wardell in the Ballina Shire are also without power this morning.

About 400 homes between Loftville and Codrington are also experiencing outages in the region's south-west.

It is unknown at this stage when Essential Energy will repair outages across the region. The company has been contacted by The Northern Star for comment.

The Bureau of Meterology has no current weather warning for the Northern Rivers with light showers forecast throughout the day.

