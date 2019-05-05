Menu
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.
Breaking

Mass overdose at Rockhampton prison

Aden Stokes
by
5th May 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM
1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

