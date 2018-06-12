Mass of asbestos dumped on Northern Rivers

Fire and Rescue crews were today called to a HAZMAT incident involving asbestos in North Lismore.

Fire and Rescue crews were today called to a HAZMAT incident involving asbestos in North Lismore. Fire and Rescue Goonellabah

FIRE crews were today called to a Lismore address where asbestos had been illegally dumped.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said two crews from Lismore and Goonellabah were called to Exton St in North Lismore about 10.45am today.

She said there were about 20 bags of asbestos dumped at the scene and several of the bags had torn open.

She said fire crews, who wore protective clothing at the scene, rendered the area safe and handed the scene over to Lismore City Council.

The council has been approached for comment.