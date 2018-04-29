Menu
Kuluin teen Mason Hope will perform on The Voice tonight.
Mason pinning his hopes on The Voice

Seanna Cronin
29th Apr 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM

MASON Hope is keen to catch the ear of one of The Voice's superstar coaches.

The 18-year-old singer/songwriter from Kuluin is particularly eager to work with new Voice coach Joe Jonas. 

"I was a Jonas Brothers fan when I was kid," he said.

"I looked up to those guys as a young musician. Even after the brothers split and did their own thing they all succeeded."

Mason is no stranger to the stage, performing regularly around the Coast. Two years ago he took out the Gympie Music Muster Talent Search, the previous winners of which include The McClymonts, Drew McAlister and O'Shea.

He also performed at the 50th anniversary of the Sunshine Coast concert after winning the under-18 section of the Songs of the Sunshine Coast competition. 


 The rising star said he decided to audition for the show to challenge himself. 

"The level of talent on The Voice is crazy good; there are some exceptional people who go on that show, " he said.

"I like the whole concept of it being about the voice and not the looks, and the chance to be mentored by such amazing artists also enticed me to audition."

The Voice airs tonight at 7pm on Channel 9.

