Mason aims for triple treat

Mason Cattell has shown good form throughout the season and is one of the favourites to win the main event for the American air ticket tonight at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Photo: Tony Powell. Tony Powell

MASON Cattell will be out to improve on last season's finishing position when he contests the Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series grand final at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight.

In his third season of racing, Cattell came third in the series last season and, coincidentally, will start from third position in the 25-lap, 20-car field decider.

Cattell also completed the 2017-18 season qualifying premiership rounds third in the points standings behind Michael Butcher and runner-up David Eggins.

With so many "threes” involved, maybe he will be third time lucky tonight in his bid to take the chequered flag and win the airline ticket to the United States.

Mason has shown consistent form again this season in the qualifying rounds at the Lismore and Grafton venues.

Butcher and Eggins will share the front row of the grid in the decider with Cattell breathing down their necks starting from his inside second row position.

"To start the race at the pointy end last year was good and this season has again been a real highlight for me with my performances,” Cattell said.

"I hope I'll be able to put some pressure on Michael (Butcher) and Dave (Eggins).”

This event promises to be a cut-throat affair with so much on the line and the opening laps will be hectic after the green flag drops.

The Lismore Workers Club- sponsored Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series has been an enormous success, attracting local competitors and interstate drivers.

In its three years the series has helped the continued expansion in popularity of Wingless Sprintcar racing, a lower- budget, cost-controlled category that is now recognised as a major division in every state.

"There's no doubt Wingless Sprintcar racing has really made some great progress in recent years and the numbers continue to grow,” promoter David Lander said.

In addition to the naming rights sponsorship support of the Lismore Workers Club, the other major sponsor for the series this season is Queensland Speedway Spares.

The company has backed the tournament since day one and will again provide contingency awards for the major placegetters after the 25-lap main event tonight.

"I want to sincerely thank both organisations for getting behind the Wingless Sprintcar series for another season,” Lander said..

"Their sponsorship support is appreciated and through their generous backing the series this season has been another great success.”

V8 Dirt Modifieds will also feature on the program, contesting the Autumn Cup.

Mark Robinson, Andrew Pezzutti and Jai Stephenson head an impressive entry list.

There will be support racing in other divisions for the Wingless Sprintcars and V8 Dirt Modifieds.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 6pm.