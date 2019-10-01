Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackie O explains why the judges have been making dumb guesses on The Masked Singer.
Jackie O explains why the judges have been making dumb guesses on The Masked Singer.
TV

Masked Singer’s big problem explained

by Andrew Bucklow
1st Oct 2019 11:00 AM

Jackie O has explained why the judges on The Masked Singer have been making some "dumb" guesses on the hit TV show.

In the three episodes that have aired so far on Channel 10, Jackie O, Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes have suggested that some of the masked singers could include Susan Boyle, Russell Crowe and Serena Williams.

The "ridiculous" guesses have been mocked online by viewers who couldn't understand the logic behind the judges' picks.

 

 

 

 

 

But this morning Jackie O spoke out in defence of her fellow judges and said the show had been edited in a way that made their guesses look more ridiculous than they actually were.

"You don't know what they cut," Jackie O said on her KIIS FM radio show.

"The amount of guesses we do, and a lot of the time I'll be nailing it. I'll be like, 'I think it's this person and this is why' and I'll give you all the reasons why from the clue package … (but) nothing included.

"It just is really random," she said about the editing. "I'll do a random guess and everyone will be like, 'Why did she choose that person?'"

RELATED: Dannii Minogue managed to guess The Masked Singer correctly

The Masked Singer judges with host Osher Gunsberg.
The Masked Singer judges with host Osher Gunsberg.

 

The KIIS FM newsreader Brooklyn Ross asked Jackie O if she thinks Channel 10 are deliberately editing the show to make the judges look "dumb".

"No," she replied. "It's just for time. I know they have to otherwise it would be a three-hour show because we were rabbiting on a lot, but they don't often show the reasons why we've come up with those names, so sometimes we sound like we're throwing out dumb names. You don't want to look like an idiot when everyone at home thinks they know who it is."

So far the three masked singers who have been revealed on the show are Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee and Nikki Webster. A fourth celebrity will be unveiled when The Masked Singer continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm.

channel 10 jackie o reality tv the masked singer

Top Stories

    $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    premium_icon $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    News THE ATO found those responsible for the charity, which runs events at a Wollongbar property known as the Hall of Ageless Wisdom, breached "due responsibility".

    What led to chef's 'unexpected and shocking' death?

    premium_icon What led to chef's 'unexpected and shocking' death?

    Health Coronial inquest underway into death 23-year-old at Lismore hospital

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Northern Rivers

    News More than 400 people nominated their top salons and hairdressers

    Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    premium_icon Five men plead guilty to servo robbery charges

    Crime Proceeds of the crime were spent on alcohol and gambling