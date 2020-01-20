Masked man on Bathurst prison roof
An inmate has fashioned a mask and cape out of what appears to be a bed sheet and climbed onto the roof of a prison in the state's central tablelands.
The 50-year-old has been in the stand-off for hours with Bathurst Correctional Centre officers who are attempting to talk him into a peaceful surrender.
Police were notified the man had climbed onto the roof of the reception area about 10.45am and are prepared to assist if needed.
But the specially-trained Security Operations Group from Corrective Services is leading the operation to bring the man down.
"Corrective Services NSW staff are working to safely remove a 50-year-old inmate from a roof at Bathurst Correctional Centre," a statement from the department said.
"The inmate climbed onto the reception area just before 10.30 this morning. The centre has been placed into lockdown."
The man wearing a silver cross on a necklace appears to have his head wrapped in a white sheet which is hanging to his ankles.