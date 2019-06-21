Mascot Towers residents vote to shell out $1m on repairs

MASCOT Towers residents will not be able to return to the apartment complex in Sydney's inner south for at least another month with engineers struggling to determine the cause of building defects.

Owners corporation spokesman Patrick McGuire confirmed 94 per cent of eligible votes passed the resolution for the levy.

"There was a mood of questioning and looking for options … there was clear frustration from some people," he said.

Apartment owners wait in line to vote on the special levy. Picture: AAP

Real estate agent John Higgins, who still manages 12 units in the complex, said there was "a lot of talking but there wasn't much action".

"It's hard on those owners in there. It's a daunting task what's ahead of them and they've now got to have another meeting in a week's time," he said.

Owners corporation spokesman Patrick McGuire. Picture: Christian Gilles

Mr Higgins also said it was "disappointing" there was no representative from the government at the meeting.

"I think for a matter of this size it's so important they should be there," he said.

He also said the building had cracked a further 25-millimetres over the last two days.

Owner Brian Tucker said the situation was "ridiculously bad".

"No one is in there, no one can get back into the building and it's going to be at least another few days if not a week before we can get back in because they're monitoring movements in the slab," he said.

Steve McIlwrath, 37, who bought his apartment off the plan 10 years ago and said: "There's got to be some accountability in terms of the industry and raising the standards."

"(The levy) is not ideal but we've got to get the building up and fixed - obviously if there's some government support that would be amazing as well," he said.

Owners have been told another meeting will be held next Thursday.

The National Australia Bank will give its customers the option of putting their mortgage repayments on hold for up to six months.

The offer comes as residents were told on Thursday they would not be able to return to the apartment complex in Sydney's inner south for at least a month with engineers struggling to determine the cause of building defects.

Residents will not be able to return to their homes for a month. Picture: David Swift.

The 132-unit block was evacuated after cracks forced residents to flee the 10-storey apartment complex on Friday.

NAB's chief customer officer in consumer banking Mike Baird said the bank was "actively contacting customers to let them know they are able to access a range of support and services immediately".

He said these included "home loan relief repayment for up to six months" as well as access to counselling services and assistance with other accounts such as personal loans or credit cards.

NAB offered similar assistance to customers impacted by the Opal Tower incident at Sydney Olympic Park earlier in the year.

A crack is seen in the structure of the Mascot Towers. Picture: AAP

An engineering update has revealed engineers will need "another week at the minimum to provide findings that have more substance".

"There is no immediate prospect in the short term of owners and tenants being able to reoccupy the building. Short term is defined as within the next month," a statement said. "There is no conclusive ­evidence as to the cause of the current instability."

Mr McGuire said residents from 64 units in the "red zone" - the worst-affected part of the building - would be allowed into their apartments for 30 minutes on Saturday pending engineering advice.

Distressed residents who have been footing the bill for alternative accommodation. Picture: Monique Harmer

Owners representative John Higgins speaks to the media. Picture: AAP