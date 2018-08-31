Menu
Police say they have no reason to believe the fire which destroyed Mary's Commercial Hotel was deliberately lit.
Mary's fire 'not suspicious' say police

Michael Doyle
30th Aug 2018 10:41 AM

THERE is no indication the fire which destroyed Mary's Commercial Hotel eight days ago was deliberately lit, according to police.

The hotel in Cunningham St, Dalby, was destroyed in the early hours of August 22. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a cause for the fire was yet to be determined.

A spokesman from Police Media said investigations by police had shown no indication of foul-play.

The spokesman said that as part of their investigation, CCTV footage from the hotel had been viewed and witnesses had been spoken to.

A spokesman from the Dalby Police station told the Dalby Herald, "at this stage there is no reason to believe the hotel was suspiciously lit".

There has been activity at the hotel since Tuesday morning as workers start the clean-up.

