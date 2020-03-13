Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Crime

Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

Danielle Buckley
13th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 23 years after a Maryborough man was last seen alive, a cold case murder trial is set to begin.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong who went missing from Maryborough in May 1997 and was later reported missing by his landlord.

His body was never found.

Mr Carmichael was formally charged in March last year and is yet to enter a formal plea.

The trial will begin on April 15 in Bundaberg Supreme Court under Justice Peter Davis. - NewsRegional

cold case greg armstrong murder charge tony boyd carmichael trial date
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK VERDICT: Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        premium_icon SHOCK VERDICT: Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        News A FAKE firey, who acted like a member of the emergency services during the height of the bushfires, had "delusions of grandeur", a court has heard.

        Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        News ‘A true entrepreneur and visionary thinker’

        Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        News ‘Holistic health space’ focuses on self-love, not the ‘perfect body’

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        Jazz party promises a band the size of a galaxy

        News GALAXY Jazz Band is preparing for a big show at a Northern Rivers Club later this...