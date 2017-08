MORE than 110 witnesses are expected to be called in the case where Murwillumbah man Michael Phillip Martin Jnr is accused of murdering his father in June 2014.

Judge Peter Hamill was told the DPP had subpoenaed approximately 110 witnesses comprising police, emergency services and civilians.

Judge Hamill adjourned the Martin case until 10am, Monday, September 4.

Judge Hamill agreed to DPP barrister Brendan Campbell's request for a technology kiosk for his leading evidence.