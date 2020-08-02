MARSH MAGIC: Fraser firing for bountiful Bobcats

Bobcat Fraser Marsh runs the ball in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tagiers at Barry Watts Oval on June 29, 2019.

MACLEAN Bobcats are off to a dream start after scoring eight goals in their opening two Far North Coast Premier League games ahead of a round two trip to Bangalow on Sunday.

Four of those have come from key forward Fraser Marsh, who bagged one in the side’s 4-2 opening win against Richmond Rovers before netting a hat-trick against Goonellebah Hornets to complete a 4-3 comeback on Tuesday.

Marsh has been a potent attacking threat for the Bobcats over several years, but even the composed character himself can’t have expected to start banging them in at such a prolific rate.

Bobcats captain Jarred Doyle was pleased with his side’s start on return to the FFNC competition despite an early injury.

“We had a good win over Rovers in pretty terrible conditions,” Doyle said.

“We’ve had one injury to a key player in the midfield. We’ve brought in a replacement so I’m sure they’ll do the job.”

The Bobcats will be pleased with their impressive goal scoring record, but coach Dennis Mavridis will be hoping to tighten up the backline after conceding five goals across two games.

Macelan Bobcats Fraser Marsh drills a shot towards goal against Boambee Bombers in 2018.

Doyle said backing up for a midweek encounter against the Hornets was a difficult task, but the club’s lofty ambitions look attainable after an electric start has them sitting on top of the table.

“We were all sore from playing on a wet track. It’s a hard place to come to take points away at Western Park but that was the plan,” he said.

“Our goal is to make the semi-finals.”

Doyle will be hoping Marsh can keep firing up front as the Bobcats look to maintain their perfect record at Bangalow’s JSF from 2.30pm Sunday.

Byron Bay took on Alstonville in a Friday night clash under lights, while defending premiers South Lismore Celtics will head to Western Park to face the Hornets on Sunday.