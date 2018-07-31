Menu
This is the Tinder profile of a married man looking for an affair.
Married dad’s shameless Tinder picture

31st Jul 2018 1:17 PM

THIS bloke will not be winning a Dad Of The Year award anytime soon.

The married father is looking for someone to have an affair with, so he set up a profile on Tinder.

In order to protect his identity, the 42-year-old referred to himself as only "P" and cropped his face out of his profile photo.

But he didn't hide the fact that he is married and the father of a young child.

"Married, home alone tonight looking for someone to call in, share a bottle of wine, beer and more … sorry there is no head shot, too risky but will send one in you are interested (in) calling over," he wrote.

He didn't even attempt to move his baby's bassinet out of the background of the photo.

Classy.

He's been absolutely roasted on Twitter after a screenshot of his profile was posted online.

"My mate came across this Tinder profile tonight. Extra douchebag points for the Moses basket in the background."

One commenter wrote: "I like that he took his wedding ring off for the photo but left a bassinet in the background."

Another said: "Wow. Horrible. He's cheating on that child in the Moses basket as much as he is on his wife. When you have child all such bets are off."

What a flog.

