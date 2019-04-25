Married At First Sight stars’ money grab

Just when you thought Married At First Sight was done and dusted for 2019, along comes the stage show nobody asked for.

Four of this year's contestants have announced they're joining forces for a stage show called Still Looking For Love that will tour Melbourne (Athenaeum Theatre), Brisbane (Eatons Hill Hotel) and Sydney (Enmore Theatre) next month.

According to the press release: "Cyrell, Melissa, Mick and Ning will spill the beans on what else happened when the cameras were on, and just as importantly, when they were off. How do they really feel about Jessika and Ines? Will Jules and Cam really live happily ever after? Most importantly of all - what comes next now the cameras have stopped rolling?

Coming soon to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

"Joined by last year's bad boy, Dean (Wells), this could be your last chance to catch up with the guys and gals of the class of 2019 to find out all the behind the scenes goss and so much more."

Tickets for the event start at $49.90, and if you're a massive fan you can buy a meet-and-greet VIP ticket for $99.90, which will guarantee you a selfie with each of the cast members.

Sydney's Enmore Theatre posted details of the event on Facebook yesterday, and the comments weren't exactly positive. Here are some of our faves:

• "Please let this be a joke."

• "After so many acts that have talent, ability and passion gracing the stage, how can Enmore Theatre lower itself to feature this abysmal narcissistic rubbish?"

• "Tacky and SAD."

• "If this sells enough tickets to go ahead, I will have lost ALL faith humanity."

• "I'd rather smear sh*t on myself."

Still Looking for Love tour dates:

Friday, May 17: Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday, May 18: Brisbane - Eatons Hill Hotel

Sunday, May 19: Sydney - Enmore Theatre

Ticket info here.