MAFS alert: ‘More out there’ than ever

John Aiken, Dr Trisha Stratford and Mel Schilling on the red carpet at the Lgoies at the Gold Coast last year. Picture: Jerad Williams

THE Married At First Sight experts have revealed this year's brides and grooms are even more rowdy and less concerned with ethics and morals than last season's group.

John Aiken, Dr Trisha Stratford and Mel Schilling told Confidential the upcoming season's singles, which includes six Queenslanders, are a vocal bunch that left them more shocked by week two of filming than they ever had been throughout any previous season.

"A lot of opinions and beliefs get thrown on the table," Aiken said.

Dr Stratford and Schilling added that the group was "more out there" and weren't worried about crossing lines

"We were concerned - how could we possibly top last year? Because we had such interesting people," she said.

"But, wow, the personalities are bigger, they are more outspoken, they have lower boundaries."

Ning, 32, from Townsville.

Heidi, 38, from the Sunshine Coast.

The experts said they had a group chat and often spent time speaking about what happened during filming long after the cameras stopped rolling.

"We debrief because not only are we really surprised at what goes on and are confronted at times, but it's a really draining experience to do the show," Aiken said.

"So we need each other to actually stay on top of things and manage the process because it's very exhausting and very intense."

He said despite being six seasons into the reality dating series, they still found themselves "surprised and confronted" constantly.

"You think you're used to doing it (the show) and then you get really shocked so it's a very important part of it being able to debrief as experts," he said.

"When we press play on the experiment, we have no idea what is going to happen so we generally sit back like everybody else and are fascinated with the dynamics and what actually happens with our couples.:"

While the experts are often questioned by both viewers and participants about their matches, Aiken maintains the aim is to help the singles find true love.

"We want them to get over the line but we don't know which ones are going to do well and which ones are going to wilt under the pressure," he said.

But Dr Stratford added that the couples that do best are the ones that trust them and the process.