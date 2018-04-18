Shock as beloved MAFS couple splits

Married at First Sight couple Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner have split up. Picture: Ian Currie

A FAVOURITE Married at First Sight couple has called it quits, leaving fans devastated.

Long-term lovers Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner, whose on-screen romance led to parenthood, have publicly announced their separation on social media.

"It is with sadness that Alex and I would like to state that we will be separating for now," she wrote on Instagram.

"We are determined to ensure our beautiful daughter Harper-Rose continues to receive this unconditional love and nurturing she deserves from both of us.

"Thank you to our followers and friends who have supported us through the highs and lows over the years."

Fans have been left devastated by the shock announcement.

Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner welcomed their daughter Harper-Rose in 2016. Picture: Tony Gough

"I'm so sorry to read this. Hopefully it is only a separation and you can find your way back to each other again," replied Chrissy O'Connell.

"OMG are you serious? Oh noooooo, you two are sooo beautiful couple," another wrote.

Ms Hendrix moved to Melbourne to be with Mr Garner after they fell in love on the first season of the hit reality TV show.

She gave birth to their daughter in 2016, and had spoken of wanting a second child as recently as January.

