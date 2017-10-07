MARRIAGE SURVEY: One month left to have your say

Have your say on marriage quality.

Trevor Veale

AS OF today, you only have one month to get your vote in for the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

You should have received your voting form by now. If you haven't, there is still time.

To request a form, call the information line on 1800 572 113 or go online.

It is easy to vote, there is only one question - "Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?"

Key dates

October 20 - Last date or request new voting forms

October 27 - Postal votes should be mailed to ensure they arrive in time

November 7 - Cut off date for voting, votes must be received by 6pm or they will not be counted

November 15 - Results will be published on the Australian Bureau of Statistics website on November 15.

